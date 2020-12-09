Classic villain tipped for Spider-Man 3 return

Actor Alfred Molina has been tipped to reprise his role as villain Doctor Octopus in the new Spider-Man film (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Actor Alfred Molina has been tipped to reprise his role as villain Doctor Octopus in the new Spider-Man film.

The British-American star, 67, appeared in Sam Raimi’s 2004 superhero movie Spider-Man 2 as scientist Otto Octavius, who becomes bonded to four mechanical arms following a failed experiment.

Alfred Molina played Doctor Octopus in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Alfred Molina played Doctor Octopus in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

He will reprise the role in Tom Holland’s upcoming third outing as the web-slinging hero, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Molina’s involvement was first rumoured last month, when he was reportedly spotted on the set of the movie.

British star Holland, 24, has played Spider-Man in 2017’s Homecoming and 2019’s Far From Home.

Stars of those films including Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori are expected to return for the third movie.

Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx played villain Electro in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which featured Andrew Garfield in the main role.

Foxx is reportedly set to star in the new film, bringing together three generations of Spider-Man movies. Tobey Maguire played the hero in Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

It has been rumoured multiple Spider-Men could feature in the new film, which has a release date of December next year.

Zendaya stayed tight-lipped when asked about the rumours by Jimmy Kimmel last week.

PA Media