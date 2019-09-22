'Cillian Murphy and Colin Farrell told me to take care of my relationship, I'd be lost without her' - Barry Keoghan

Dunkirk star Keoghan (26) and his long-term Kerry girlfriend, Shona Guerin, are featured in their Venice Beach, Los Angeles home in the new episode of Living with Lucy. During Lucy Kennedy's three days with the young couple, the former Love/Hate actor tells how co-stars Farrell and Murphy both warned him to take care of his relationship.

"I would be lost without her. With this game, rejection comes as well, and that can be very hard. It's draining. I can be down in myself and she'll just pick me back up and remind me what I'm doing. She really has made me a man. She is the girl I want to be with for the rest of my life," he says.

Keoghan reveals he has turned down roles, as he is looking at the bigger picture. "It's to have a respected film career and be known as someone who can go from that to that," he says.

He always knew he was going to be famous, back when he borrowed money from his grandmother, saying: "It sounds funny and ridiculous. I knew I was going to be making money, I knew I was going to be telling these stories and these movies."

His mother, who suffered with drug addition, died when he was young but he believes she is still with him. "I have great memories of her. She was gorgeous, she was six foot, long black hair. Before every audition I say a little prayer and I really do feel it, I believe she's with me when I'm going through the good times and the bad times."

