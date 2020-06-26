Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Tenet suffers another release date delay

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated blockbuster Tenet has suffered another release date delay due to the coronavirus pandemic (Warner Bros/PA)

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated blockbuster Tenet has suffered another release date delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film, which had already been pushed back from July 17 to July 31, will now launch on August 12, Warner Bros said.

Tenet’s latest delay is a blow to the cinema industry, which is relying on the film to entice viewers back to the theatre following lockdown.

Cinemas are able to reopen in England from July 4.

Warner Bros said in a statement: “Warner Bros is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theatres, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time.

“In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy.”

The delay comes as the US experienced a record day of coronavirus cases.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo has already confirmed his state will not be allowing cinemas to reopen on the originally planned schedule.

That dealt a blow to Tenet’s box office hopes as New York City is one of the country’s most crucial markets for movies.

Nolan’s latest film may not be the only major release to suffer another delay. Reports in the US suggest Disney’s Mulan will also be pushed back.

Tenet’s plot remains largely under wraps. Set in the world of international espionage, it is set to be one of the biggest films of the year and boasts a star-studded cast including John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Nolan regular Sir Michael Caine.

British filmmaker Nolan is one of the most vocal supporters of the theatre-going experience and in March wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post describing the cinema industry as “a vital part of social life, providing jobs for many and entertainment for all”.

