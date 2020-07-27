Christopher Nolan blockbuster Tenet gets UK release date

Tenet will be released in the UK on August 26 (Warner Bros/PA)

Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Tenet is set to be released in the UK on August 26, Warner Bros has said.

The film, which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, had originally been scheduled to launch in July before the pandemic intervened.

Tenet was delayed several times amid spikes in coronavirus cases that kept cinemas closed and last week Warner Bros removed it from the release schedule.

However, the studio revealed on Monday Tenet will open in more than 70 countries around the world on Wednesday August 26, including in the UK.

The film will then arrive in the US, the world’s biggest box office market, over Labour Day weekend in select cities, Warner Bros said.

Labour Day is Monday, September 7. Warner Bros did not say which US cities it was planning on releasing the film in.

Little is known about the plot of Tenet, only that it is set in the world of international espionage.

News of the film’s release will be warmly received by the cinema industry, which is desperate for blockbuster films to entice customers back inside theatres after months of being closed.

