Chris Pratt’s funny tribute to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her 30th

Chris Pratt has paid tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her birthday, joking that he may have ended up in “some kind of anxiety fever dream” if he had not met her.

The Jurassic World star, 40, marked his partner’s 30th birthday on Instagram with a collage of pictures of them together.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life. I don’t know what I’d do without you.

“Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream.

“I honestly don’t even want to think about it.”

He wrote that Schwarzenegger, who he married this summer, has “changed my whole world for the better”.

He added: “I’m so grateful to have found you. You’re an incredible wife and step mom. And I’m so excited to celebrate you all weekend!”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, daughter of actor and politician Arnold, walked down the aisle on June 8.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy actor was previously married to the actress Anna Faris and the pair, who finalised their divorce last year, share a seven-year-old son, Jack.

PA Media