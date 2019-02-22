Chris O’Dowd predicts ‘a lot of British people’ will move to Ireland post-Brexit

Chris O’Dowd has predicted “a lot of British people” will be looking for Irish passports after Brexit.

The Irish comedian and actor, 39, is best known for starring in Channel 4 sitcom The IT Crowd and said Britons will travel to Ireland “with their tales between their legs” when the UK leaves the European Union.

The current date for the departure is March 29.

Speaking at the Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, where he was among the honourees, O’Dowd told the Press Association: “I think we’re going to have a lot more British people in the country, coming with their tales between their legs looking for passports.”

Comedian and actor Chris O’Dowd has described Brexit as a ‘mess’ (Ian West/PA)

He added: “What a mess you have made of it.”

O’Dowd, 39, shot to fame after appearing in Channel 4 comedy The IT Crowd, which first aired in 2006.

He has since gone on to appear in a string of Hollywood films, both in comedies such as Bridesmaids and dramas including Molly’s Game.

His next project is sitcom State Of The Union, alongside Rosamund Pike.

O’Dowd said he enjoys switching between comedy and drama but hinted he was looking forward to more lighthearted roles.

He said: “I’ve never thought about it like that in terms of type of actor, you’re just an actor. For a long time comedy jobs were the ones that I got, that was why I was a comedy actor.

Glenn Close was among the honourees at the Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I ended up doing a bit more drama. I love flipping in and out of both, I love comedy, making people laugh is the most glorious thing in the world.

“If anything, I want to do a bit more of that, I haven’t done any, really, for about three or four years.”

The Oscar Wilde Awards, held by the US-Ireland Alliance, recognise the contributions of Irish people in film, television and music, as well as those with a connection to Ireland.

Game Of Thrones star Aidan Gillen was honoured at the Oscar Wilde Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Alongside O’Dowd, Oscar-nominated star of The Wife Glenn Close and Game Of Thrones star Aidan Gillen were also honoured.

Close is up for best actress at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, in a category also containing British actress Olivia Colman.

US star Close said awards season, which has seen her pick up wins at the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards, has been “incredible”.

She said: “I’m feeling really wonderful, I’ve gone to some wonderful events, I’ve seen a lot of friends, I’ve been buoyed along by this great feeling of love and gratitude. It’s been incredible.”

The Oscar Wilde Awards, named in honour of the 19th century Irish novelist and poet, were held at JJ Abrams’s Bad Robot offices.

Press Association