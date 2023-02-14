Chris O’Dowd and Amy Huberman set to star in new Puffin Rock animated movie

Chris O'Dowd and Amy Huberman are lending their voices to a new movie from Oscar-nominated Cartoon Saloon. Photos: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty and Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Chris O’Dowd and Amy Huberman will lead the voice cast for Puffin Rock and the New Friends, a new animated feature film.

After the success of the Oscar-nominated Song of the Sea and The Breadwinner, the film brings WestEnd Films back in collaboration with Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon and Northern Ireland’s Dog Ears.

Based on the RTÉjr series Puffin Rock, Wildcard Distribution will be releasing the film in cinemas across Ireland and Northern Ireland later this year.

Currently in post-production, it will be the first animated feature to be produced in Northern Ireland with funding from Screen Ireland, RTÉ, Northern Ireland Screen, and BBC Alba.

Speaking about the series, O’Dowd has said, “I love the whole idea behind Puffin Rock. I do love anything with puffins.”

The Roscommon-born actor has starred in comedies like The IT Crowd, as the male lead in the Oscar-nominated film Bridesmaids and the fantasy adventure film Slumberland, which was released last year.

Amy Huberman, who rose to fame through the RTÉ series The Clinic, has since appeared in Derry Girls and UK dramas like Flack and Butterfly.

The film is directed by Jeremy Purcell, whose credits include Oscar-nominated films Song of the Sea and The Secret of Kells.

Puffin Rock and the New Friends will follow beloved characters from the series – Oona, Baba, May, and Mossy – who are joined by an exciting new set of characters who arrive on the island.

The story begins when the last ‘Little Egg’ of the season disappears under mysterious circumstances. With the help of her new friends, Oona is in a race against time to bring it back home before a big storm hits Puffin Rock and puts the entire island in danger.

It’s being described as an “action-packed story that celebrates our magnificent natural environment and features themes of belonging, courage, and friendship.”

The original TV series won international recognition. Puffin Rock was nominated for an International Emmy, and won two Kidscreen Awards and a Royal Television Award. It was acquired by various international broadcasters, including a global deal with Netflix.