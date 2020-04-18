Chris Hemsworth’s six-year-old son gatecrashes interview and throws pillows

Chris Hemsworth was taking part in a video interview with an Australian radio station (Ian West/PA)

Chris Hemsworth discovered the perils of working from home when his young son gatecrashed an interview he was doing with an Australian radio station.

The Avengers actor, who shares six-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha and daughter India Rose, seven, with his wife Elsa Pataky, was forced to apologise after one of the boys made a bid for his father’s attention.

During a video interview with Triple M, Hemsworth tried to hush his children, saying: “That’s my kids in the background!”

However, one of his sons was not deterred and joined his dad on camera, cuddling up next to him in the frame.

Hemsworth wrapped his arm around the youngster before whispering to him and he disappeared out of shot.

There was further distraction later on, when Hemsworth said: “Sorry, my son is throwing pillows at the computer.”

Turning to the little one, he said: “Buddy, just hang on. It’s going to knock off the (monitor).”

The incident amused radio host Luke Darcy, who said: “I’m enjoying this interview already because I’m watching Chris, who can do anything, Hollywood star, life’s going beautifully, but like all of us, can’t keep his kids under control.”

PA Media