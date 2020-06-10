Chris Hemsworth praises children’s hospital Covid doctors as ‘real superheroes’

Chris Hemsworth has praised the doctors and nurses on the coronavirus ward of a children’s hospital as the “real superheroes”.

The Thor star also met patients at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, answering their questions about the Avengers films and posing for photos over Zoom.

As he greeted medical staff dressed in protective clothing over video chat, shared by Ryan Seacrest on Instagram, he told them: “You guys are fantastic, thank you so much for your wonderful, selfless, fantastic work, you’re the real superheroes.

“Its absolutely incredible, as I said you guys are the superheroes, I pretend to be one but you guys are the real thing.

“So, from myself and everyone around the world, we are beyond appreciative for the work you guys do, it’s beyond incredible.”

PA Media