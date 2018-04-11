Chris Evans shares adorable moment he met his dog as he urges people to adopt

The video shows Dodger wagging his tail before attempting to get through the bars with Evans saying he “knew right away” the dog was coming home with him.

This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/XjWxPWGDPu — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 11, 2018

