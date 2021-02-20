Chris Evans offers update after dog Dodger has hip replacement

Chris Evans has revealed his dog Dodger is recovering from a hip replacement.

The Captain America star, 39, said he used the opportunity to give his pet’s favourite toy some emergency surgery of its own.

Sharing a photo of the dog’s large scar on Instagram, he wrote: “Hip replacement #2 completed! Such a trooper. He’ll be back in action in no time.

“Yesterday while he was in surgery, so was his favorite lion (which had been on IR since November after a nasty tear).

“I’ve never sewn anything before but I’m pretty proud of my hack job.

“They’re both happily recovering in each other’s company.”

Dodger is a major feature of Evans’ Instagram feed and he previously said he only joined the social media platform so he could share pictures of his dog.

Last week, he shared a photo of Dodger resting on his hand, and wrote: “Sometimes he uses my hand as a headrest knowing full well that I’ll stay there until he’s ready to get up. #sucker.”

Evans revealed Dodger was going under the knife last July, when he wrote: “Surgery day! Just dropped him off. Picking him up tomorrow morning.

“If today is any indication, I’m going to be a VERY nervous parent.”

Evans adopted rescue dog Dodger while he was filming the 2017 movie Gifted.

