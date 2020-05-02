Chris Evans joins Instagram and offers Avengers prize for All-In Challenge

Chris Evans has joined Instagram and offered a virtual hangout with the Avengers as part of the All-In Challenge (Ian West/PA Wire)

Chris Evans has joined Instagram and offered a virtual hangout with the Avengers as part of the All-In Challenge.

Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the latest celebrity to offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience in aid of the coronavirus relief effort.

He had been nominated by his fellow Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, who is auctioning off the chance to be eaten by a dinosaur in the new Jurassic World film.

Announcing his own prize – a virtual meeting with his Avengers co-stars – Evans posted his maiden Instagram video and said: “This is a great cause, this helps get food to people who are in need during this Covid nightmare, so I am very happy to be doing this.

“Now I saw what Pratt is offering, I can’t compete with that, I can’t get you eaten by a dinosaur. But here’s what I can offer: a virtual hang out with me and five of my closest friends: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.”

Evans, 38, added: “We can do a private Q&A, you can ask us anything, we’ll spill the beans, then maybe some games. I would recommend Scattergories.”

He then nominated Marvel actors Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie as well as Pose star Billy Porter.

The All-In Challenge raises money for charities Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund.

Other celebrities taking part include Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake and Kim Kardashian West.

PA Media