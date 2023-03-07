Chris Evan’s grand romantic gesture goes awry in new trailer for Ghosted (Ian West/PA)

Chris Evans’ grand romantic gesture goes awry in the explosive new trailer for Ghosted.

The US actor stars alongside Ana de Armas in the high-octane rom-com thriller from Apple TV.

The trailer sees Evans “ghosted” by the mysterious Sadie (de Armas), before embarking on a romantic trip to London to surprise her.

After being captured by unknown villains, led by Adrien Brody, he quickly learns that his new love interest is a CIA operative known as “The Taxman”.

Multiple car chases and gun fights ensue, with Evans telling de Armas: “You got me kidnapped and tortured all after one date.”

“You’re the one who flew to London,” de Armas replies.

“It was a romantic gesture!” Evans retorts.

The pair previously starred together in Rian Johnson’s 2019 whodunnit mystery Knives Out.

De Armas is also nominated for her first best actress Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Ghosted will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on April 21.