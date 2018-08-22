Entertainment Movies

Wednesday 22 August 2018

Chloe Grace Moretz steps out for Cameron Post premiere

The actress plays a girl who is sent to a ‘gay conversion’ camp in the film.

Chloe Grace Moretz (PA)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Chloe Grace Moretz turned heads as she stepped out in London for a gala screening of her new film The Miseducation Of Cameron Post.

The Hollywood actress, 21, looked elegant in a high-necked dress, which had an intricate print on the top and a simple black skirt.

Moretz, who once dated Brooklyn Beckham, teamed her unusual outfit with black sandals and wore her long blonde hair loose over her shoulders.

ipanews_aae29aaf-658a-4475-a68d-8f50316e6fdd_embedded238135367
Director Desiree Akhavan and Chloe Grace Moretz (PA)

The actress attended the screening at the Picturehouse Central with the film’s director Desiree Akhavan, who teamed a smart black jacket with a short skirt.

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams was also at the event, capturing plenty of attention in a pair of eye-catching red tartan trousers.

ipanews_aae29aaf-658a-4475-a68d-8f50316e6fdd_embedded238135869
Maisie Williams (PA)

The Miseducation Of Cameron Post is about a teenage girl (played by Moretz), who is sent to a Christian-run “gay conversion” camp.

Other cast members include John Gallagher Jr and Sasha Lane.

