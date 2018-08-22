Chloe Grace Moretz steps out for Cameron Post premiere

Chloe Grace Moretz turned heads as she stepped out in London for a gala screening of her new film The Miseducation Of Cameron Post.

Chloe Grace Moretz turned heads as she stepped out in London for a gala screening of her new film The Miseducation Of Cameron Post.

The Hollywood actress, 21, looked elegant in a high-necked dress, which had an intricate print on the top and a simple black skirt.

Moretz, who once dated Brooklyn Beckham, teamed her unusual outfit with black sandals and wore her long blonde hair loose over her shoulders.

Director Desiree Akhavan and Chloe Grace Moretz (PA)

The actress attended the screening at the Picturehouse Central with the film’s director Desiree Akhavan, who teamed a smart black jacket with a short skirt.

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams was also at the event, capturing plenty of attention in a pair of eye-catching red tartan trousers.

Maisie Williams (PA)

The Miseducation Of Cameron Post is about a teenage girl (played by Moretz), who is sent to a Christian-run “gay conversion” camp.

Other cast members include John Gallagher Jr and Sasha Lane.

Press Association