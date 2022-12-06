Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71

US actress Kirstie Alley dies at the age of 71 (Ian West/PA)

US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.

A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as a “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.

Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said.

She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.

In 2018 she participated in the 22nd series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, in which she finished as runner-up.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” the statement read.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.

The family statement went on to the thank the “incredible” team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Centre, in Florida, for their care.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” it continued.

“We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

As well as her starring role in Cheers, Alley appeared in various films throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

These included the 1989 romantic comedy film Look Who’s Talking, which she starred in alongside John Travolta.

The pair reprised their roles for the film’s two sequels Look Who’s Talking Too (1990) and and Look Who’s Talking Now (1993),

In an online tribute, Travolta said his time with Alley represented “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had”.

Sharing a picture of the pair together on Instagram, Travolta wrote: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.

“I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Horror director John Carpenter described Alley as a “delightful actress”.

“Kirstie Alley was a delightful actress I had the pleasure to work with on VILLAGE OF THE DAMNED. She will be missed,” he wrote.

Alley starred in the 1995 US science fiction-horror film alongside Christopher Reeve, Linda Kozlowski, Michael Pare and Mark Hamill.

She won her second Emmy Award in 1994 for the television film David’s Mother and received a further Emmy nomination in 1997 for her work in the crime drama series The Last Don.

She earned further Emmy and Golden Globe nominations as the titular star of Veronica’s closet, which ran from 1997 to 2000, and played a fictionalised version of herself on Fat Actress in 2005.

In 2016, she appeared on the Fox comedy horror series Scream Queens, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis.

Lee Curtis, who starred alongside Alley in comedy horror series Scream Queens, said the pair had a “mutual respect and connection”.

“I’ve just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died,” the actress wrote, sharing a picture of them together.

“She was a great comic foil in Scream Queens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas.

“We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news.”

She also made several appearances on reality television, first as a contestant on the 12th season of Dancing with the Stars, where she finished in second place.

During her stint on Big Brother she shared the house with other famous faces including Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and Dan Osbourne from The Only Way Is Essex, who finished in first and third place respectively.