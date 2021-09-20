Charles, Camilla, William and Kate’s date with 007 at No Time To Die premiere

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to attend the glittering world premiere of the new Bond film No Time To Die next week.

In a rare joint engagement, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate will step out on to the red carpet to meet 007 star Daniel Craig and other cast members including Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday September 28.

The royal foursome will also be introduced to screenwriters Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and singer Billie Eilish and her musician brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the new Bond theme song.

Bond is back on the big screen. The UK Box Office for #NoTimeToDie is now open. In cinemas from September 30. pic.twitter.com/rVWI8fdsCe — James Bond (@007) September 13, 2021

A number of healthcare workers and members of the armed forces will join the royals in the auditorium to watch the movie as a thank you for their work during the Covid pandemic.

The highly anticipated No Time To Die is the 25th Bond film and fifth and final movie featuring Craig as James Bond.

It faced more than a year of delays due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but is being released in UK cinemas on September 30.

Charles, Camilla, William and Kate will also meet producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The world premiere will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies – the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and GCHQ – as well as charities supporting past and present members of the UK Special Forces.

Heir to the throne Charles is patron of the British Film Institute, while his son William is president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta).

William and Kate attended the star-studded world premiere for the last Bond film, Spectre, in 2015, but were joined by Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Harry attending the world premiere of Spectre in 2015 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Harry, now the Duke of Sussex, has since wed former actress Meghan Markle, quit as a working royal, moved to the US, accused the royal family of racism and spoken of his troubled relationships with his father and brother.

The outing of Charles, Camilla, William and Kate is likely to be seen as a sign of collaboration and solidarity between the future king and his eldest son.

Charles and Camilla attended the world premiere of the 23rd Bond film, Skyfall, in 2012.

No Time To Die takes place after Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, from the CIA turns up asking for help.

A mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading to a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.