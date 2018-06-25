Celebrities gather in Texas to protest against immigrant family separation

Celebrities gathered at the border between the United States and Mexico to protest against the separation of migrant children from their parents.

Stars including Amber Heard, Lena Dunham, Sia and Mira Sorvino travelled to the town of Tornillo in Texas on Sunday to call for an end to the controversial policy.

President Donald Trump has come under intense criticism for the family-separation situation, which stems from a zero-tolerance approach that criminally charges anyone caught crossing the border illegally. Law is meant to protect and defend justice, not destroy it. A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Jun 24, 2018 at 10:34am PDT On Wednesday, Mr Trump signed an executive order to keep families together but that did not stop the celebrities protesting.

Heard posted a picture of herself holding a placard reading: “Apartheid was legal. Holocaust was legal. Legality is a matter of power, not justice.” She captioned the image: “Law is meant to protect and defend justice, not destroy it.”

On Friday, Mr Trump held a press conference with the families of Americans killed by illegal immigrants and claimed they were the real victims of the nation’s immigration crisis.

Press Association