Monday 28 January 2019

Caught on camera: Five behind the scenes moments from the SAGs

Lady Gaga interacts with fans at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Press Association Reporter

This year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs) have come and gone. And all of the big winners aside, there were definitely some photographic moments to remember.

Here are some heartwarming moments you don’t want to miss:

1. Bowtie tales 

Hugh Grant, nominated in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for A Very English Scandal, got a little bit of fashion help on the silver carpet.

As he posed for photographs, Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito rushed over to help straighten his bow tie.

ipanews_2b802323-7f19-44b2-aa2a-cd28805cb225_embedded240873063
Giancarlo Esposito, from left, Hugh Grant, and Anna Elisabet Eberstein arrive at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP).

2. Close encounters

SAG winner Glenn Close and A Star Is Born’s Bradley Cooper were spotted having a moment as they arrived.

ipanews_2b802323-7f19-44b2-aa2a-cd28805cb225_embedded240873579
Glenn Close, left, and Bradley Cooper (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

3. Gleeful greetings

Emma Stone was photographed mid-greeting as she went in to hug fellow nominee Amy Adams.

ipanews_2b802323-7f19-44b2-aa2a-cd28805cb225_embedded240873848
Emma Stone, left, and Amy Adams embrace (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

4. Couple goals 

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt melted everyone’s hearts with their cuteness following her win for A Quiet Place.

ipanews_2b802323-7f19-44b2-aa2a-cd28805cb225_embedded240874494
John Krasinski, right, embraces Emily Blunt (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

5. Musical moments

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin sharing a picturesque moment as they arrived is one not to be forgotten.

ipanews_2b802323-7f19-44b2-aa2a-cd28805cb225_embedded240872311
Lady Gaga, left, and Ricky Martin (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 25th annual SAG awards were held in Los Angeles.

Press Association

