Entertainment Movies

Sunday 18 November 2018

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate 18th wedding anniversary

The Hollywood stars married at the Plaza in New York in 2000.

Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones (PA)
Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones (PA)

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Catherine Zeta Jones shared a romantic photo of her and husband Michael Douglas to mark the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary.

The black and white picture posted on Instagram shows Zeta-Jones smiling as the actor leans in and appears to whisper in her ear.

The actress, 49, captioned the post with heart emojis, writing simply: “18 years.”

View this post on Instagram

18 years.💕

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on

The star couple tied the knot at the Plaza in New York in 2000.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas, 74, are parents to son Dylan, 18, and daughter Carys, 15.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top