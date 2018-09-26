Entertainment Movies

Wednesday 26 September 2018

Catherine Zeta Jones wishes Michael Douglas happy birthday with homemade video

The couple married in 2000.

Catherine Zeta Jones wished husband Michael Douglas a happy birthday by sharing a homemade video (Ian West/PA)
By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Catherine Zeta Jones wished husband Michael Douglas happy birthday by sharing a homemade video to Instagram.

The Welsh actress married the veteran actor in 2000 and the couple share a birthday.

On Tuesday, Zeta Jones turned 49 while Douglas turned 74.

To mark the occasion, Zeta Jones mashed together clips from 1995’s The American President, in which Douglas played commander-in-chief Andrew Shepherd, and footage of Marilyn Monroe’s famous rendition of Happy Birthday Mr President for John F Kennedy.

The video, shared with Zeta Jones’s 1.6 million Instagram followers, also featured pictures of Douglas throughout the years.

It was captioned: “Happy Birthday to my very own President! My husband Michael. I guess that makes me First Lady! Stranger things have happened! Go figure.”

She added: “oops, it’s my birthday today too.”

Zeta Jones and Douglas married in New York in November 2000 after meeting at the Deauville Film Festival in France in August 1998.

They have two children; Dylan Michael Douglas, 18, and 15-year-old Carys Zeta Douglas.

