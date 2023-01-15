Cate Blanchett gives performance for the ages as a maestro on the brink of unravelling in Tár

It's hard to imagine anyone other than Cate Blanchett in the lead role

Tár Five stars In cinemas; Cert 15A

We’ll be poring over this one for years. Indeed, Todd Field’s electrifying study of a problematic orchestra conductor was designed to start a conversation. What if, asks Field, a contemporary icon, held in such high regard as to be one of history’s few EGOT recipients (artists who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards), was also a bit of a jerk?

What if they exploited their power to get what they wanted, and what if they were an abuser? It’s hardly far-fetched, is it. Now, what if they were female?

Already, Field’s film has begun to kick up a fuss. Just last week the award-winning Marin Alsop, the US conductor who is namechecked in Tár, and whose accomplishments mirror those of its fictitious protagonist, gave her two cents after watching the film.

“I was offended as a woman,” Alsop informed the Sunday Times. “I was offended as a conductor, I was offended as a lesbian. To have an opportunity to portray a woman in that role and to make her an abuser – for me that was heartbreaking.”

What are we to do, then, with this ferocious, flammable portrayal of a troubled genius? After all, Tár is not a story about Marin Alsop, it is not a film about a real person, nor does it ever claim to be. Its biggest issue, it seems, is that it could be real. It feels real; it looks and sounds real.

If I were to erase Cate Blanchett’s illustrious CV from my brain, I might be convinced that the opening segment – a fabulously choreographed public interview between the New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik and Blanchett’s Tár – was, in fact, real. But it’s not.

Indeed, Field’s angular, operatic display is a work of fiction; a bold, beguiling snapshot of a made-up power player whose empire has begun to crumble. It’s also the first true masterpiece of 2023.

Blanchett leads the charge as the eponymous Lydia Tár, chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic. The aforementioned public interview tells us everything we need to know: Lydia is the best of the best, a former protégé of Leonard Bernstein, and a living legend in her field.

These are busy times for the world famous composer-conductor. Rehearsals are underway for a live recording of Mahler’s 5th Symphony, and Lydia is set to publish a memoir, just in time for Christmas. Alas, the cracks are starting to show.​

The pandemic casts a groggy, gloomy shadow over proceedings, and there is talk between Lydia and her loyal assistant, Francesca (Noémie Merlant), of a former fellowship student with whom Lydia may have been romantically involved. Meanwhile, the conductor’s marriage to her concertmaster wife Sharon (Nina Hoss), has begun to sour, and it seems the maestro may have locked eyes on a new obsession.

Where is all of this going, you might wonder? It’s simple: we are witnessing the inevitable downfall of a celebrated artist. A series of allegations are made, and soon Lydia’s world begins to spiral. To reveal more would be to spoil Field’s unnerving set-up.

For his first film in 17 years, Field (In the Bedroom, Little Children) crafts a rich, textured story of tremendous confidence and clout. Lydia is a force of nature, and this extraordinary, exquisite film requires a singular, muscular talent to convey the indomitable power and magnitude of its central figure. Blanchett is that performer. We are, initially, in awe of Lydia. Later we are weary, intimidated and afraid. Eventually, Blanchett exposes her inherent sadness. It’s a hell of a trip.

Elsewhere, Mark Strong appears as an envious fellowship manager and amateur conductor, desperate to learn the tricks of the trade. Hoss is excellent as Lydia’s under-appreciated wife, who appears to have single-handedly raised their child.

But this is the Cate Blanchett show, and the two-time Oscar winner commits to and controls this dizzying character study in a way that makes it impossible to imagine anyone else in the role.

Field’s blistering presentation refuses to be pigeon-holed. One minute Tár yields a tricky yet steadily managed MeToo narrative; the next it dabbles in dense psychological horror. In the film’s best scene, Lydia argues identity politics and cancel culture with an anxious Juilliard student.

What is it, exactly, that Field is trying to say with Tár, and is it OK for us to come away with conflicting opinions? Of course. So long as we all agree on one thing: Blanchett is unbeatable. A performance for the ages.

Also showing

Enys Men

Four stars

IFI & selected cinemas; Cert 15A

Saying nothing of its Friday the 13th release, this folk nightmare from the daringly original Mark Jenkin (Bait) is an example of effective horror cinema stripped of hi-tech bells and whistles.

Filming in grainy 16mm, the Cornish filmmaker takes us to a windswept island in 1973 where a botanist (played by Mary Woodvine and known only to us as “the Volunteer”) is posted. Her job is to take daily readings on a rare flower growing on the clifftops. She is reliant on a supply boat for food and fuel, and rough seas see her starting to run low on tea and petrol for the generator.

Soon enough, the Volunteer begins to experience energy fluctuations, hauntings, and déjà vu. A strange lichen transfers from the flower to her body, and she has visitations from the ghosts of miners, nuns, and children. Premonitions and past tragedies converge, and we’re never sure what is dream and what is reality.

Jenkin set out to brew unease through form rather than content, and he succeeds with flying colours. Enys Men’s narrative is perhaps a little fragmentary for some viewers, but its side-stepping weirdness and trippy, nature-trail dread make it a new classic of British folk horror. Hilary White

The Estate

Three stars

Sky Cinema; Cert 16

If you wanted to kick off the year feeling better about yourself as a human being, this sub-farcical comedy about a family of bickering will-hunters might be just the place the start.

The Estate sees writer-director Dean Craig drag a notable ensemble cast down to the level of grubby gold diggers who will stop at nothing to woo a moneyed spinster on her deathbed.

Toni Collette and Anna Faris are sisters Macey and Savanna, who are struggling to keep the family cafe afloat. When they get wind that their minted and unshakeably grouchy aunt Hilda (Kathleen Turner) is not long for this world, they hatch a plan to cosy up to her and charm a slice of her fortune into their hands.

They arrive to find various cousins have also had the same notion. These include the conniving Beatrice and her reluctant husband James (Rosemarie DeWitt and Ron Livingston), and Dick (never Richard) played by a superbly sleazy David Duchovny.

None of the cast can be faulted, with Collette and Duchovny the standouts. The material is overcooked and about as tawdry and low-brow as you could ask for, but together they just about drag it across the line. Hilary White

M3gan

Four stars

In cinemas; Cert 15A

A menacing children’s doll unleashes unholy havoc on its terrified owners — stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Indeed, the latest Blumhouse horror package owes a significant debt to every demented plaything in cinema, from Chucky to Annabelle. And, yet, this delightfully absurd offering is a cut above its predecessors.

A youngster named Cady (Violet McGraw) loses her parents in a car accident and is sent to live with her roboticist aunt, Gemma (Allison Williams).

Gemma makes a fortune designing robo-pets for a toy company. She isn’t all that great of a guardian – but she might be able to build one. Enter the Model 3 Generative Android (aka M3gan), a creepy, artificially intelligent companion that will do anything to keep Cady safe. That includes maiming obnoxious bullies and murdering pesky neighbours.

If it sounds silly, then that’s because it is, but M3gan is in on the joke. This snappy, satirical chiller arms itself with a deliciously dark sense of humour – the perfect attribute when you’re dealing with sinister, self-aware robots. Funny, freaky and undeniably entertaining – it would be rude to ask for more than that. Chris Wasser