Cary Elwes: ‘I didn’t think I was particularly good in The Princess Bride’

The actor on tuning back into his English accent for a new Guy Ritchie film, his role in the latest Mission: Impossible and The Princess Bride’s legacy

When Cary Elwes’ face pops up on my computer screen, the first thing that occurs to me is, oh look, it’s Westley. Although the actor’s now 60, and it’s been a good 35 years since he made The Princess Bride, he hardly seems to have aged a day, and beams winningly through the ether from Los Angeles, his home of many years. When he finds out I’m Irish, he tells me: “Oh, I love Dublin, I’ve made a few films at Ardmore — we had great fun.”