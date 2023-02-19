Kerry Condon (left) and Carey Mulligan (right) at the Baftas Photo: Getty

There was confusion at the Baftas on Sunday night as Carey Mulligan was incorrectly named winner of the Best Supporting Actress award.

Last year’s Best Supporting Actor winner, CODA star Troy Kotsur, presented the award using sign language.

While Kotsur was signing that Banshees of Inisherin actor Kerry Condon had won, the sign language interpreter mistakenly said the name Carey Mulligan.

Mulligan had been nominated for MeToo movie She Said.

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next Baftas 2023 in pictures: Red carpet arrivals Close Brendan Gleeson, Kelly Condon and Colin Farrell arrive at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Brendan Gleeson, Kelly Condon and Colin Farrell arrive at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Kerry Condon arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Colin Farrell arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Paul Mescal arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Barry Keoghan arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Barry Keoghan arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Jamie Dornan arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, attending the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday February 19, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Bafta. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Nicole Coughlan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Nicola Coughlan arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Sara Sampaio attends the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday February 19, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Bafta. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire Aimee Lou Wood arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls AJ Odudu arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Ana de Armas arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Jemima Khan arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Vick Hope arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Sandy Powell arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Tatiana Korsakova arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Yvonne Orji attends the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday February 19, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Bafta. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire Naomi Ackie arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Emma Thompson arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Edith Bowman attending the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday February 19, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Bafta. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire Emma Mackey arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Taron Egerton arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Joshua Jackson arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Hayley Atwell attends the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday February 19, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Bafta. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire Ellie Goulding attends the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday February 19, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Bafta. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire Cate Blanchett attends the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday February 19, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Bafta. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire Cate Blanchett arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore arrive at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Julianne Moore arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Julianne Moore arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Daisy Head arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Carey Mulligan arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Bill Nighy arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Jonathan Wang, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan arrive at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Geri Horner and Christian Horner arrive at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Alex Scott arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Colin Farrell attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Diego Luna attends the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday February 19, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Bafta. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire Ed Westwick arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Eddie Redmayne attends the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday February 19, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Bafta. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Redmayne arrive at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Munroe Bergdorf arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Angela Bassett arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls A general view of the clutch bag held by Angela Bassett at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Brendan Fraser attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Emma Thompson attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: <<enter caption here>> attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Colin Farrell attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Geri Horner and Christian Horner attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Daryl McCormack attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Daryl McCormack arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Florence Pugh and Writer and director Sebastián Lelio attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Florence Pugh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Shazad Latif attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Lily James attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Sara Sampaio attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Sophie Turner attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Sophie Turner arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Ed Westwick attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Cate Blanchett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Sheila Atim attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Hong Chau attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Candice Brown attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Saffron Hocking attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Ray Panthaki and Hester Ruoff attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Sir Patrick Stewart and Sophia Stewart attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Sir Patrick Stewart attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Zahra Ahmadi attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Jack Guiness and Producer Odessa Rae attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Madeleine Arthur attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Michelle Yeoh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Producer Lindsey Collins and Writer and director Domee Shi attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Stephanie Charmail and Jo Ingabire Moys attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Danielle Deadwyler attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: James Floyd attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Zoe Tahir attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Vera Wang attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: JR Hawbaker attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Lesley Paterson attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Malte Grunert and guest attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Ariana DeBose attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Jessica Henwick and Louise Palmkvist Hansen attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Jessica Henwick attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Louise Palmkvist Hansen attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Paul Rogers attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Toheeb Jimoh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Tom Berkeley and Ross White attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Director Brett Morgen and Debra Eisenstadt attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Jimmy Akingbola attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Chair of the Film Committee Anna Higgs attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Samuel D. Hunter attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. Richard E Grant is hosting this year's event (Ian West/PA)

Whatsapp Brendan Gleeson, Kelly Condon and Colin Farrell arrive at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“This is a bad moment,” the interpreter told the star-studded crowd, as gasps sounded around the auditorium in London’s Royal Festival Hall.

When Condon was finally named, she came to the stage and delivered an acceptance speech to rapturous applause.

“A defibrillator needed for Carey Mulligan,” host Richard E Grant joked, after Condon finished speaking.

