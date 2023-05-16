Cannes: The greatest controversies, scandals and snubs from the glitzy French movie festival
The iconic Cannes film festival is famous for far more than its programme of events – get ready for booing, walkouts and dramatics from the jury
Paul Whitington
The Cannes Film Festival, which opens today (May 16) and runs till May 27, has always been fond of thumbing its nose at Hollywood’s Anglo-Saxon pieties. To that end, this year’s festival will kick off with Jeanne du Barry, a historical drama co-starring Johnny Depp (remember him?) as Louis XV.