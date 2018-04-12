Entertainment Movies

Thursday 12 April 2018

Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or 2018 contenders revealed

Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and Jean-Luc Godard’s Le Livre d’Image are in the running for the prestigious prize.

Spike Lee's film is in the running for the prestigious prize (Ian West/PA)
Spike Lee's film is in the running for the prestigious prize (Ian West/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

New films by Spike Lee and Jean-Luc Godard will be among the competitors for the Palme d’Or next month, organisers of the Cannes Film Festival said.

Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman will open in US cinemas on August 10, the one-year anniversary of the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists marched and a protester was killed.

The film is about the real-life story of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer in Colorado who went undercover in 1978 to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.

John David Washington plays Stallworth in the film and Adam Driver plays his partner.

Godard’s movie Le Livre d’Image (The Image Book) is described as a “revolutionary song in five chapters”.

Organisers announced the line-up on Thursday for the May 8-19 festival, now in its 71th year.

Asgar Farhadi’s Spanish-language drama Everybody Knows - starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem - will open the festival on 8 May.

As previously announced, Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere at Cannes.

 

Competition

Everybody Knows by Asghar Farhadi

At War by Stephane Brize

Dogman by Matteo Garrone

Le Livre d’image by Jean-Luc Godard

Asako I & II by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Sorry Angel by Christophe Honore

Girls of the Sun by Eva Husson

Ash is Purest White by Jia Zhangke

Shoplifters by Hirokazu Kore-eda

Burning by Lee Chang-dong

Capernaum by Nadine Labaki

Blackkklansman by Spike Lee

Under the Silver Lake by David Robert Mitchell

Three Faces by Jafar Panahi

Cold War by Pawel Pawlikowski

Happy as Lazzaro by Alice Rohrwacher

Yomeddine by A.B. Shawky

Summer by Kiril Serebrennikov

 

Out of Competition

Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard

Le Grand Bain, Gilles Lellouche

 

Un Certain Regard

Border by Ali Abbasi

Sofia by Benm’ Barek

Little Tickles by Andrea Bescond and Eric Metayer

Long Day’s Journey Into Night by Bi Gan

Manto by Nandita Das

Sextape by Antoine Desrosieres

Girl by Lukas Dhont

Angel Face by Vanessa Filho

Euphoria by Valeria Golino

Friend by Wanuri Kahiu

My Favorite Fabric by Gaya Jiji

The Harvesters by Etienne Kallos

In My Room by Ulrich Kohler

El Angel by Luis Ortega

The Gentle Indifference of the World by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

 

Midnight Screenings

Gongjak (The Spy Gone North), Yoon Jong-Bing

Arctic, Joe Penna

 

Special Screenings

Pope Francis – A Man of His Word, Wim Wenders

The State Against Mandela and the Others, Nicolas Champeaux and Gilles Porte

La Traversee, Romain Goupil

To the Four Winds, Michel Toesca

Les Ames Mortes (Dead Souls), Wang Bing

O Grande Circo Mistico (Le Grand Cirque Mystique), Carlo Diegues

10 Years in Thailand, Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol and Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment