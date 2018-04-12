Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or 2018 contenders revealed

New films by Spike Lee and Jean-Luc Godard will be among the competitors for the Palme d’Or next month, organisers of the Cannes Film Festival said.

Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman will open in US cinemas on August 10, the one-year anniversary of the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists marched and a protester was killed.

The film is about the real-life story of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer in Colorado who went undercover in 1978 to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. BLACKKKLANSMAN by Spike Lee #Competition #Cannes2018 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 12, 2018 John David Washington plays Stallworth in the film and Adam Driver plays his partner.

Godard’s movie Le Livre d’Image (The Image Book) is described as a “revolutionary song in five chapters”. Organisers announced the line-up on Thursday for the May 8-19 festival, now in its 71th year.

Asgar Farhadi’s Spanish-language drama Everybody Knows - starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem - will open the festival on 8 May. As previously announced, Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere at Cannes.

Competition

Everybody Knows by Asghar Farhadi

At War by Stephane Brize

Dogman by Matteo Garrone Le Livre d’image by Jean-Luc Godard

Asako I & II by Ryusuke Hamaguchi Sorry Angel by Christophe Honore

Girls of the Sun by Eva Husson Ash is Purest White by Jia Zhangke Shoplifters by Hirokazu Kore-eda

Burning by Lee Chang-dong Capernaum by Nadine Labaki Blackkklansman by Spike Lee

Under the Silver Lake by David Robert Mitchell Three Faces by Jafar Panahi Cold War by Pawel Pawlikowski

Happy as Lazzaro by Alice Rohrwacher Yomeddine by A.B. Shawky Summer by Kiril Serebrennikov

Out of Competition Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard

Le Grand Bain, Gilles Lellouche Un Certain Regard

Border by Ali Abbasi Sofia by Benm’ Barek Little Tickles by Andrea Bescond and Eric Metayer Long Day’s Journey Into Night by Bi Gan

Manto by Nandita Das Sextape by Antoine Desrosieres Girl by Lukas Dhont Angel Face by Vanessa Filho

Euphoria by Valeria Golino Friend by Wanuri Kahiu My Favorite Fabric by Gaya Jiji The Harvesters by Etienne Kallos In My Room by Ulrich Kohler El Angel by Luis Ortega The Gentle Indifference of the World by Adilkhan Yerzhanov Midnight Screenings Gongjak (The Spy Gone North), Yoon Jong-Bing Arctic, Joe Penna Special Screenings Pope Francis – A Man of His Word, Wim Wenders The State Against Mandela and the Others, Nicolas Champeaux and Gilles Porte La Traversee, Romain Goupil To the Four Winds, Michel Toesca Les Ames Mortes (Dead Souls), Wang Bing O Grande Circo Mistico (Le Grand Cirque Mystique), Carlo Diegues 10 Years in Thailand, Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol and Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Press Association