Can you imagine Tom Selleck as Indiana Jones or Amy Schumer as Barbie? These are the actors who missed out on career-defining roles

Can you imagine Cillian Murphy as Batman or Will Smith as Neo in The Matrix? Chris Wasser looks at the stars that lost out on major movie parts

Did you hear the one about the Cork boy who almost played Batman?

Indeed, Cillian Murphy — triumphant star of Christopher Nolan’s box-office smash Oppenheimer — once screen-tested for the role of Gotham’s costumed protector in Nolan’s critically acclaimed superhero reboot Batman Begins.

The recently resurfaced footage shows Murphy, resplendent in Val Kilmer’s Batman Forever suit, delivering a rough, yet not entirely unconvincing, interpretation of the caped crusader.

Were it not for the mighty Christian Bale, Murphy might have landed the part.

Instead, Nolan shifted gears and Ballintemple’s finest was offered the role of the film’s twisted villain, Jonathan ‘Scarecrow’ Crane.

A fine consolation prize, but what of the other actors who missed out on major roles in acclaimed films? Step aside, Mr Murphy — these are some of our favourite ‘what if’ casting calls…

​Amy Schumer’s Barbie – Barbie

Schumer’s Barbie venture was originally announced in 2016, with the New York actress and comedian due to star in and co-write the film for Sony Pictures.

A few months later, Schumer exited the project, citing scheduling conflicts.

However, in a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Schumer admitted that “creative differences” were to blame for her departure.

“But you know what? There’s a new team behind [the Barbie movie],” she said, “and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool.”

Indeed, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Barbie will probably cross the $900m mark before the week is out. Moving swiftly along…

Eric Stoltz’s Marty McFly – Back To The Future

When the cameras started rolling on Robert Zemeckis’s 1985 sci-fi caper Back To The Future, it wasn’t Michael J Fox who’d been hired to play the part of its time-travelling teenage protagonist — it was Eric Stoltz.

A few weeks into production, the director and his crew realised they were in trouble.

Stoltz is a fine actor, but he wasn’t right for the part and the Californian thespian struggled with the comedy side of things.

With a little help from executive producer Steven Spielberg, the folks in charge set about handling Stoltz’s exit and securing Fox’s services. The rest is history.

​Miles Teller’s Sebastian and Emma Watson’s Mia – La La Land

Back in 2015, Teller and Watson were lined up to star in Damien Chazelle’s contemporary musical smash, La La Land.

Alas, Watson’s live-action Beauty And The Beast remake got in the way, and so she was replaced by an Oscar-winning Emma Stone.

Curiously, nobody really knows why Chazelle swapped out Teller for Ryan Gosling. Some speculated it was a money issue, which Teller denies.

Whatever the case, Teller is said to have sent Chazelle a text that read: “What the f—, bro?” A reasonable query, I’d say.

Madonna’s Catwoman – Batman Returns

There are a lot of problems with Tim Burton’s demented Batman sequel. Rest assured, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman is not one of them.

Pfeiffer’s electrifying turn ranks among the slickest of her career, so it may come as a surprise to hear she wasn’t Burton’s first choice.

Instead, the role was supposed to go to Annette Bening, who had to drop out after she became pregnant.

The studio then offered the part to Madonna, who politely declined.

“I regret that I turned down Catwoman,” she told Jimmy Fallon in 2021. “That was pretty fierce.” I’m sure it was.

George Clooney’s Noah Calhoun – The Notebook

There was a time when George Clooney had big plans to star in an epic adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks’ bestseller.

Paul Newman was also attached and the two met to discuss the project, which would have involved Clooney and Newman playing the same character at different points in their life.

Alas, Clooney got cold feet after he realised that he looked nothing like Newman.

Fair enough. In the end, the Noah role went to Ryan Gosling and — hardly his identical twin — the great James Garner.

​Matt Damon’s Jake Sully – Avatar

Famously, Matt Damon rejected a lead role in James Cameron’s billion-dollar sci-fi epic, even after the director offered him a 10pc share of the profits.

Alas, Damon was too busy playing Jason Bourne, and so Cameron hired Sam Worthington instead.

“I will go down in history. You will never meet an actor who turned down more money,” says Damon, who would have pocketed an estimated $250m from the original picture. Ouch.

​Tom Selleck’s Indiana Jones – Raiders Of The Lost Ark

It’s difficult to imagine anyone other than Harrison Ford portraying cinema’s coolest adventurer, but yes, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg initially offered the role of Indiana Jones to Tom Selleck.

Sadly, the moustachioed icon had recently signed on to portray the eponymous sleuth in Magnum, PI and the studio behind the series refused to let him go.

Always the problem solver, Spielberg then mentioned Ford’s name and that was that — an American icon was born.

Will Smith’s Neo – The Matrix

Before Keanu Reeves entered the equation, The Matrix’s game-changing directors wanted Will Smith to portray the saga’s monosyllabic chosen one, Neo.

There was just one problem: Hollywood’s all-powerful Fresh Prince didn’t understand the Wachowskis’ pitch.

Thus, Smith decided to pass and went with the simpler, safer option that year: Wild Wild West. Silly man.

Smith, to be fair, admits that Reeves played a blinder in The Matrix and you know what? We are inclined to agree. It all worked out for the best.

​Emily Blunt’s Black Widow – Marvel Cinematic Universe

Spare a thought for poor Emily Blunt who, in 2010, declined an offer to portray Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in Iron Man 2.

Had she accepted, it would have been the beginning of a lucrative 10-year partnership.

Alas, Blunt was committed to Gulliver’s Travels, a contemporary big-screen cover of the Jonathan Swift tale, with Jack Black.

Thus, Scarlett Johansson got the Black Widow gig and Blunt later described the process as “a bit of a heartbreaker”. An extraordinary understatement, I’d bet.

​Shia LaBeouf’s Jack – Don’t Worry Darling

We’ll end with a proper Hollywood gossip spinner. The Don’t Worry Darling debacle is a bit of a head-scratcher.

Did director Olivia Wilde fall out with the film’s star Florence Pugh?

Was the original male lead (Shia LaBeouf) sacked or did he walk? It’s unclear.

Whatever the case, cameras had already started rolling when LaBeouf was suddenly replaced with Harry Styles. You know what happened next.

In the end, Wilde’s muddled, mishandled thriller underperformed at the box office and was a lot more interesting to talk about than it was to watch.