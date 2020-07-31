Bugsy Malone director Sir Alan Parker dies aged 76

Director Sir Alan Parker, whose work included Bugsy Malone and Midnight Express, has died aged 76.

A statement from a spokeswoman, sent on behalf of the family, said Sir Alan died on Friday morning.

His career included films such as Fame, Evita and The Commitments – and his works won a total of 19 Baftas, 10 Golden Globes and 10 Oscars.

Sir Alan was born in Islington, London, on February 14 1944, and began his career in advertising as a copywriter.

He graduated to writing and directing commercials, and in 1974 moved into long form drama when he directed the BBC film, The Evacuees, written by Jack Rosenthal.

Sir Alan wrote and directed his first feature film, Bugsy Malone, in 1975 – a musical pastiche of Hollywood gangster films of the 1930s with a cast of children.

Sir Alan’s second film, 1977’s Midnight Express, won two Oscars, six Golden Globes and four Baftas.

Expand Close Sir Alan Parker and his wife Lisa (Dominic Lipinski/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sir Alan Parker and his wife Lisa (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In 1981, he directed Pink Floyd – The Wall, the feature film adaptation of the band’s successful rock album, which became a cult classic among music fans.

In November 1995, he was made a CBE for services to the British film industry and he received his knighthood in 2002.

Sir Alan received the Bafta Academy Fellowship Award, the body’s highest honour, in 2013.

Sir Sean Connery, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Vanessa Redgrave, Sir Christopher Lee, Martin Scorsese and Mike Leigh have been awarded the fellowship.

In 2018, Sir Alan donated his significant private collection of scripts and working papers to the BFI National Archive.

Expand Close Sir Alan Parker (Jonathan Glynn-Smith/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sir Alan Parker (Jonathan Glynn-Smith/PA)

He is survived by his wife Lisa Moran-Parker, his children Lucy, Alexander, Jake, Nathan and Henry, and seven grandchildren.

Film director David Puttnam, who produced some of Sir Alan’s films, was among those paying tribute.

He said: “Alan was my oldest and closest friend, I was always in awe of his talent.

“My life and those of many others who loved and respected him will never be the same again.”

Director Nick Murphy described Sir Alan as a “huge talent” in a tweet, writing: “Alan Parker made so many wonderful movies. Just wonderful. A huge talent. As I’m sure you know. RIP Alan Parker.”

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of BAFTA Fellow Alan Parker. As BAFTA-winning filmmaker, he brought us joy with Bugsy Malone, The Commitments, Midnight Express and many more. pic.twitter.com/fVOcXARgKM — BAFTA (@BAFTA) July 31, 2020

Bafta wrote on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bafta Fellow Alan Parker.

“As Bafta-winning filmmaker, he brought us joy with Bugsy Malone, The Commitments, Midnight Express and many more.”

From "Fame" to "Midnight Express," two-time Oscar nominee Alan Parker was a chameleon. His work entertained us, connected us, and gave us such a strong sense of time and place. An extraordinary talent, he will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/OxZPBxTE8F — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 31, 2020

And the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science, which hands out the Oscars, added: “From Fame to Midnight Express, two-time Oscar nominee Alan Parker was a chameleon.

“His work entertained us, connected us, and gave us such a strong sense of time and place. An extraordinary talent, he will be greatly missed.”

PA Media