British stars nominated for Golden Globes

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Helena Bonham Carter and Kit Harington have all been nominated for Golden Globes.

Waller-Bridge was recognised for her leading role in comedy Fleabag while Bonham Carter got a nod in the drama category for The Crown.

Harington is nominated for best actor in a TV drama series for his turn in the final season of Game Of Thrones.

Helena Bonham Carter has been nominated for a Golden Globe (Ian West/PA)

Dame Helen Mirren bagged a nomination for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role in Catherine The Great while Brian Cox was also recognised for his part in Succession.

British stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Jared Harris are also nominated.

The Golden Globes, overseen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, recognise the best in TV and film each year.

The nominations were announced live at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills by presenters Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen.

The 77th annual Golden Globes, presented by British comedian Ricky Gervais, will take place on January 5.

PA Media