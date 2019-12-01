Entertainment Movies

British Independent Film Awards 2019: The winners

The awards were given out at a ceremony in London.

Kristin Scott Thomas (Matt Crossick/PA)

By Julia Hunt, PA Entertainment Correspondent

This year’s British Independent Film Awards (Bifa) have been handed out at a star-studded ceremony in London, with For Sama and The Personal History Of David Copperfield among those taking home prizes.

We round up the main winners:

– The Richard Harris Award for outstanding contribution by an actor to British film

Kristin Scott Thomas

– Special jury prize

Amanda Nevill

– Best British independent film

For Sama (Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts)

 
– Best director

Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts (For Sama)

– Best screenplay

Armando Iannucci, Simon Blackwell for The Personal History Of David Copperfield

– Best actress

Renee Zellweger (Judy)

– Best actor

Josh O’Connor (Only You)

– Best supporting actress

Ruthxjiah Bellenea (The Last Tree)

– Best supporting actor

Hugh Laurie (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)

– Most promising newcomer

Sam Adewunmi (The Last Tree)

– The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)

Harry Wootliff (Only You)

 
– Debut screenwriter

Emma Jane Unsworth (Animals)

– Breakthrough producer

Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Bait)

– The Raindance Discovery Award

Children Of The Snow Land (Zara Balfour, Marcus Stephenson, Mark Hakansson)

– Best casting

Sarah Crowe (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)

– Best cinematography

Benjamin Kracun (Beats)

– Best costume design

Suzie Harman, Robert Worley (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)

– Best documentary

For Sama (Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts)

– Best editing

Chloe Lambourne, Simon McMahon (For Sama)

– Best effects

Howard Jones (A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon)

– Best make-up and hair design

Jeremy Woodhead (Judy)

– Best Music

Jack Arnold (Wild Rose)

– Best production design

Cristina Casali (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)

– Best sound

David Bowtle-Mcmillan, Joakim Sundström, Robert Farr (Beats)

– Best British short film

Anna (Dekel Berenson, Merlin Merton, Olga Beskhmelnitsyna)

– Best international independent film

Parasite (Bong Joon-ho, Jan Young-Hwan, Moon Yang-kwon, Sin-ae Kwak, Han Jin Won)

