British Independent Film Awards 2019: The winners
The awards were given out at a ceremony in London.
This year’s British Independent Film Awards (Bifa) have been handed out at a star-studded ceremony in London, with For Sama and The Personal History Of David Copperfield among those taking home prizes.
We round up the main winners:
– The Richard Harris Award for outstanding contribution by an actor to British film
Kristin Scott Thomas
With one of the industry's most illustrious and impressive careers, the superb Kristin Scott Thomas is the incredibly worthy recipient of the #BIFA2019 Richard Harris Award.
– Special jury prize
Amanda Nevill
– Best British independent film
For Sama (Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts)
The time has come to reveal the #BIFA2019 Best British Independent Film.
Did you guess it? This year's winner is... the strikingly powerful @forsamafilm! Congrats to the whole team on such a relevant and timely film!
– Best director
Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts (For Sama)
– Best screenplay
Armando Iannucci, Simon Blackwell for The Personal History Of David Copperfield
– Best actress
Renee Zellweger (Judy)
The #BIFA2019 Best Actress award goes to the extremely talented Renée Zellweger for her absolutely unparalleled performance in @JudyGarlandFilm. Hugely well done
– Best actor
Josh O’Connor (Only You)
– Best supporting actress
Ruthxjiah Bellenea (The Last Tree)
– Best supporting actor
Hugh Laurie (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)
This year's #BIFA2019 Best Supporting Actor award goes to...
the always iconic @hughlaurie for his incredible performance in @copperfieldfilm!
Let's hear a huge round of applause for him👏 pic.twitter.com/uZ4eeSkxvX
– Most promising newcomer
Sam Adewunmi (The Last Tree)
– The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)
Harry Wootliff (Only You)
The winner of the #BIFA2019 Douglas Hickox Debut Director award is Harry Wootliff for Only You
(Thanks to our sponsors: @Kodak_ShootFilm & @PinewoodStudios) pic.twitter.com/ZJSrw6dCeL
– Debut screenwriter
Emma Jane Unsworth (Animals)
– Breakthrough producer
Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Bait)
– The Raindance Discovery Award
Children Of The Snow Land (Zara Balfour, Marcus Stephenson, Mark Hakansson)
Raise a glass of @TaittingerUK (obvs) to this year's @Raindance Discovery Award winner, the powerful @Snowland_Film! #BIFA2019
– Best casting
Sarah Crowe (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)
– Best cinematography
Benjamin Kracun (Beats)
– Best costume design
Suzie Harman, Robert Worley (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)
– Best documentary
For Sama (Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts)
An absolutely breathtaking feature, this year's Best Documentary winner is the hugely powerful @forsamafilm!
– Best editing
Chloe Lambourne, Simon McMahon (For Sama)
– Best effects
Howard Jones (A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon)
– Best make-up and hair design
Jeremy Woodhead (Judy)
– Best Music
Jack Arnold (Wild Rose)
– Best production design
Cristina Casali (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)
– Best sound
David Bowtle-Mcmillan, Joakim Sundström, Robert Farr (Beats)
– Best British short film
Anna (Dekel Berenson, Merlin Merton, Olga Beskhmelnitsyna)
Let's hear a massive applause and woop for this year's Best British Short Award, supported by @bfinetwork, which goes to @AnnaFilm19! #BIFA2019
– Best international independent film
Parasite (Bong Joon-ho, Jan Young-Hwan, Moon Yang-kwon, Sin-ae Kwak, Han Jin Won)
PA Media