Brie Larson will be joined by Samuel L Jackson and Jude Law when she flies into London for the premiere of Captain Marvel on Wednesday.

Brie Larson to be joined by Samuel L Jackson at Captain Marvel premiere

The Oscar winner plays Carol Danvers, the air force pilot turned superhero in the long-anticipated comic book film.

Discover what makes a hero. #CaptainMarvel lands in cinemas two weeks from today. pic.twitter.com/M8bg0dKREv — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) February 22, 2019

It is the first Marvel film to centre on a female superhero and the first to be co-directed by a woman.

Jackson reprises his role of Nick Fury for the film, set in the 1990s, while Law’s role remains something of a mystery.

When he was first cast it was reported he would be playing Danvers’ mentor Dr Walter Lawson, the human identity of warrior Mar-Vell, but it has since been mooted he would be playing Yon-Rogg, Danvers’ superior in the Kree Empire’s Starforce team.

Larson, Jackson and Law will be joined at the premiere at Curzon Mayfair by co-stars Lashana Lynch and Gemma Chan and writers and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Captain Marvel opens in UK cinemas on March 8.

Press Association