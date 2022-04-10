Brie Larson joins cast of tenth Fast & Furious film

Brie Larson has joined the cast of the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise, star Vin Diesel has announced.

The actor shared the news that the Oscar winner, 32, who is best known for roles in Captain Marvel, Room and Kong: Skull Island, will join the line-up of the blockbuster in a post on Instagram in which the pair are in fits of laughter.

He wrote: “Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s captain Marvel’.

“Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10.

“You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for.

“Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

Larson is expected to join returning stars including Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster, while Charlize Theron is also tipped to reprise her role.

The tenth film in the series will be directed by Justin Lin and is due for release in 2023.

It has previously been reported that Aquaman star Jason Momoa will also join the cast.

Fast & Furious 9 was released in June 2021 after length delays due to the Covid pandemic.