Brad Pitt says he has given estranged wife Angelina Jolie $1.3 million (£1 million) and lent her another $8 million (£6.2 million) since their separation two years ago.

Brad Pitt says he has given Angelina Jolie millions since split

The declaration in a court filing is meant to counter Ms Jolie’s assertion in documents a day earlier that Mr Pitt has paid “no meaningful child support”.

Ms Jolie’s lawyers also said in the Tuesday filing requesting a case management hearing that she wanted to have the couple’s marriage dissolved by the end of the year by separating some of the lingering issues to be resolved later.

Mr Pitt’s lawyers say the actor actually suggested this move and it had already been agreed to.

Mr Pitt’s attorneys say in their document that the actress’ filing on Tuesday was an unnecessary attempt to manipulate media coverage.

Press Association