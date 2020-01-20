Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite backstage at SAG Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reunited at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The former couple were married from 2000 to 2005, before Pitt got together with Angelina Jolie, who he eventually married in 2014.

They were photographed together backstage at the ceremony after Pitt won the best supporting actor gong for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Aniston was recognised with the outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show.

A photo shared on the awards show’s official Twitter page shows them greeting each other, as Pitt holds her right hand and she reaches out to embrace him.

The ceremony also shared a video of Pitt attentively watching on a screen backstage as Aniston collected her prize.

We forever want to watch Brad watch Jen receive her Actor® #sagawards pic.twitter.com/4arINQhKQx January 20, 2020

Earlier in the evening, he had made a joke about his colourful love life as he picked up his prize for the Quentin Tarantino film, saying: “It was a difficult part, a guy who takes his shirt off, gets high and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch, big.”

Pitt split with Jolie in 2016 and he has since been photographed with a string of women, including Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat.

He previously collected a prize at the Golden Globes and said: “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating.”

PA Media