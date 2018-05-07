Botanist discussing Baby Groot’s biology takes Twitter by storm

James Wong is a Kew-trained botanist, science writer and broadcaster, and his thoughts on a character from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 are taking social media by storm.

THE BIOLOGY OF BABY GROOT. ⬇️



Baby groot is created from a cutting of Groot, an ambulant alien plant who dies at the end of the 1st Guardians of the Galaxy movie.



Geeks are hotly debating whether he is a ‘son’ of Groot or just Groot living on.



Botanist to the rescue...

Baby Groot is indeed a cutting of original character Groot, a tree-like creature from the first of the two Guardians films who dies protecting other characters.

Director of both films James Gunn has said on Twitter that Baby Groot is Groot’s son, but does that stand up to a botanist’s scrutiny?