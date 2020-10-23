Borat’s ‘daughter’ comes within feet of Donald Trump in new promotional clip

Borat’s ‘daughter’ comes within feet of Donald Trump and shakes hands with the president’s son in a promotional video for the highly publicised comedy (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Borat’s “daughter” comes within feet of Donald Trump and shakes hands with the president’s son in a promotional video for the highly publicised comedy sequel.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s mockumentary film has been making headlines in the build-up to its release, with Mr Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani coming under scrutiny for his appearance in the movie.

A promotional clip for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was shared on Friday, showing Maria Bakalova, the Bulgarian actress who plays the main character’s on-screen daughter, apparently in the same room as the president.

Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary - High 5! pic.twitter.com/Kf5gGk3n2M — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

She is also seen shaking hands with Donald Trump Jr. Bakalova looks to be pretending to be a TV journalist in the clip.

Borat’s official Twitter account said there was “no Covid test necessary”.

The White House has been contacted for comment over the potential security breach.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a sequel to the acclaimed 2006 original, has been heavily publicised.

A large inflatable in the shape of the titular Kazakh news reporter was floated down the Thames this week.

The portion of the film containing an interview with former New York mayor Mr Giuliani went viral after he was seen reclining on a hotel room bed with his hand down his trousers while being interviewed by Bakalova’s character.

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.



At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

He responded angrily to the clip. “The Borat video is a complete fabrication,” he tweeted.

“I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

The critical response to Borat 2 has been positive. The film holds an 84% rating on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.

PA Media