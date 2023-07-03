‘Boppenheimer’: the strangest movie double bill ever as Barbie and Oppenheimer go head to head in July

Barbie and Oppenheimer are due to be released in cinemas on the same day later this month

A quirk in summer scheduling has produced one of those anomalous pop cultural moments America is so good at exploiting. In the blue corner, Robert Oppenheimer, director of the Los Alamos project, father of the atom bomb; in the pink corner Barbie, perky plaything, bane of feminists, retrograde bombshell. The scientist’s eventful life will be explored in Christopher Nolan’s eagerly anticipated, awards-friendly drama Oppenheimer, which is released on July 21, the same day as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, an affectionate postmodern takedown of the famous doll’s dodgy gender politics. It would be hard to find two movies more different in tone, but film fans in the US are getting very excited about the prospect of this unexpected face-off. Barbenheimer, or my favourite term, Boppenheimer, is what the mash up is being called, and it’s already inspired hundreds of memes, and Barbenheimer T-shirts, which are changing hands in the US for $40 and upwards. And some fans are planning to rock up to the multiplexes on July 21 and watch the two films one after the other. The burning question is, which one should you watch first?