Bond producers praise 007 team as they cement their handprints in Hollywood

Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, producers of the James Bond film franchise, have their hands imprinted during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has said having the “A Team” of cast and crew is what made the 007 franchise so successful as she and her brother Michael G Wilson were honoured at a handprints ceremony in Hollywood Boulevard.

The sibling duo, aged 62 and 80, own EON Productions and have produced the last nine films in the beloved spy series.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the franchise on the silver screen, Broccoli and Wilson signed their names and pressed their hands into the cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

James Bond originated as a literary character created by Ian Fleming in 1953, with Canadian Harry Saltzman and American Albert “Cubby” Broccoli producing the first cinematic adaptation in 1962 with Dr No.

A string of blockbuster films followed first starring Sean Connery with George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig all later taking on the role.

Reflecting on the longevity of the franchise, Broccoli said: “Ian Fleming wrote a really interesting, multifaceted character, the literary character in the 50s.

“And Cubby and Harry made him the cinematic hero that he is and I think it’s been the fact that he’s been so able to move with the times with the various actors who have portrayed them, starting obviously with Sean Connery and going through to Daniel Craig, and they have made a huge difference to the success of these movies along with all the wonderful actors.

“We had Christoph Waltz here today who’s played the legendary Blofeld so beautifully. And the extraordinary women who have been in these films over the years and the directors and all the technicians and craftspeople.

“We’ve just had the A team on these movies for the 60 years and I think that’s why they’ve been so successful.”

Wilson said that it was an “extraordinary honour” for him and Broccoli to leave their mark on Hollywood Boulevard during the landmark year for the spy series.

He added that it was an “extra special” occasion for him as he recalled that he used to sneak into the famous boulevard and place their hands in the same impressions with his friends when he was a child.

“At that age I’d never dream that for one second that over 70 years later, I’d be standing here with my best producing partner anyone could ever have – my sister Barbara,” he said.

Oscar-winning Waltz, who played Bond’s nemesis Ernst Stavro Blofeld in 2015’s Spectre and 2021’s No Time to Die, was also in attendance at the event.

Broccoli and Wilson were recently honoured with CBEs at Buckingham Palace after being included in the 2022 New Year Honours List.