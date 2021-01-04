Bond girl Tanya Roberts still alive despite reports of her death, publicist says

James Bond star Tanya Roberts, right, is still alive despite widespread reporting she had died, her publicist had said (PA)

James Bond star Tanya Roberts is still alive, her publicist has said, after earlier being quoted as saying she was dead.

Mike Pingel, the actress’s representative, was quoted by US website TMZ saying Roberts had died aged 65.

The outlet had quotes from her husband and tributes were paid on social media to Roberts, who starred as Stacey Sutton opposite Sir Roger Moore in his final Bond film, A View To A Kill.

Mr Pingel has now told the PA news agency Roberts was still alive at 10am local time on Monday and the family was waiting for further news from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

He added: “It does not look good.”

TMZ first reported her death, saying she had collapsed while walking her dogs on December 24 and was admitted to hospital.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in 1955, Roberts grew up in New York before moving to Hollywood in 1977 in search of fame.

Her chance came when she replaced Shelley Hack in TV series Charlie’s Angels, becoming the third Angel alongside Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd.

Following her appearance in 1985’s A View To A Kill, she was nominated for a Golden Raspberry award for worst actress.

