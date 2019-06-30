Bond 25 filming on streets of London

Filming for the upcoming Bond movie has moved to the streets of London.

The as-yet-untitled project has been shooting in Jamaica and at Pinewood Studios but the official 007 Twitter account confirmed the spy movie is now filming in the capital.

A photo showed a clapperboard, marked B25 and Sunday’s date, in front of what appeared to be mounted horse guard procession.

It was captioned: “#Bond25 on location in London.”

The cast of Bond 25 was announced during a live event in Jamaica in April, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana De Armas joining the line-up.

A video of filming was shared last week, showing Daniel Craig driving an open-top 4×4, and bumping into women on the dancefloor of a nightclub.

The movie, which is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, has been beset by issues in recent weeks, with a “controlled explosion” damaging the outside of the famous 007 Stage at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, leaving a crew member injured.

During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury. pic.twitter.com/8O9tOgwMYK — James Bond (@007) June 4, 2019

No-one working inside the studio was hurt, but one crew member outside suffered “a minor injury”.

In May, Craig was injured while filming in Jamaica, forcing the actor, 51, to undergo “minor ankle surgery”.

However, the cast appeared in good spirits when they were visited by the Prince Of Wales on June 20 on set.

Press Association