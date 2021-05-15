Bob Dylan in the movies: The highs and lows of a reluctant actor

In 1965, as he slowly discarded folk conventions in favour of a more edgy and sarcastic bluesy rock style, Bob Dylan released a single called Subterranean Homesick Blues. The song was angry, confrontational and accompanied by something ahead of its time: a music video.

Filmed in an alley beside London’s Savoy Hotel, the short clip by DA Pennebaker featured a po-faced Dylan holding up boards carrying messages that sometimes complemented but often contradicted the lyrics of his song. It was simple but effective, and revealed a surprising new side to Bob: his interest in acting.

From the early 1970s onwards, Dylan would sporadically challenge himself by taking on movie roles and, while his acting prowess ought not be overstated, he had plenty of onscreen presence and a unique, drawling delivery.

Dylan’s acting debut proper came in 1973, when Sam Peckinpah cast him as a terse, knife-wielding cowboy in his epic western Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid. Peckinpah had never heard of Dylan, and it was Kris Kristofferson who involved Bob in the production and persuaded the director to let him write the score. An acting role followed, about which opinions were divided.

While some critics felt Dylan had got away with it, Roger Ebert, the great Chicago Sun-Times writer whose charity could usually be depended on, begged to differ. “His screen presence,” he wrote, “makes him look as if he’s the victim of a practical joke involving itching powder.” Ouch.

Not everyone liked Dylan’s soundtrack either.Vincent Canby of the New York Times found the music “so oppressive that when it stops we feel giddy with relief, as if a tooth had suddenly stopped aching”.

Time, however, has been kind to Dylan’s soundtrack, and the film. It was a troubled production, not helped by budget cuts, and Peckinpah’s mercurial temperament. He felt that Dylan had been foisted on him, and dropped the song Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door from his final cut, which was then butchered by the studio. Kristofferson, though, has fond memories of Dylan and Willie Nelson strumming Django Reinhardt tunes on the set.

This baptism of fire might have put lesser men off cinema for good, but Dylan is made of sterner stuff, and in 1978 he directed and starred in Renaldo and Clara, a four-hour, navel-gazing epic that frankly defies description. However, we’ll give it a go: using his Rolling Thunder Revue concert tour as a linchpin, Dylan employed nouvelle vague cinematic techniques to intersperse a series of concert clips, documentary interviews and bizarre dramatic vignettes in which he and other actors played two lovers in various stages of disrepair.

While Joan Baez floated about the place in a white dress, and Dylan found new and ingenious ways of disassembling his personality, the film stumbled down a blind alleyway from which it never emerged. What are we to make of Renaldo & Clara? Was it just a vanity project, or was Dylan really trying to make sense of his life since achieving global fame in the early 1960s? The fact that Baez, a former lover, and his ex-wife Sara Dylan played key roles in the film would suggest sincere motives, but not even Dylan’s friend Sam Shepard could write a screenplay that held the whole ungainly mess together.

Even Dylan himself has spoken unkindly of his next movie outing, in the 1987 drama Hearts of Fire. Its premise was not original: “years ago,” a shambolic trailer informed us, “he walked away from the spotlight, from the screaming fans, and the willing women”. ‘He’ is Billy Parker, a rock icon who is persuaded back to the stage after years of self-imposed exile by an 80s rock chick called Molly (Fiona Flanagan) with huge hair and lots of moxie.

The film flopped spectacularly, and its director, Richard Marquand, whose credits included Return of the Jedi, died aged 49 soon after its release. Yet for all its faults, Hearts of Fire boasts a perfectly decent performance by Dylan as the knowing and sarcastic pop star, and suggests that, when he can be bothered, Bob is able to act. He is not, it seems, bothered all that often, and smirking cameos in films such as Dennis Hopper’s Catchfire (1990), and Paradise Cove (1999) suggest a certain contempt for the Hollywood film-flam machine.

Dylan seems to have a weakness for characters with silly names, and in 2003 he played yet another washed-up rock star, one Jack Fate, in Larry Charles’s comedy Masked and Anonymous. Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Jessica Lange, Penelope Cruz and Mickey Rourke were among the stars charging about and hamming it up in an attempt to breathe life into Charles’s screenplay. At the centre of it all was Bob, blinking into the camera in, according to one reviewer, a “near-catatonic state” and saying lines that “evoke the language and philosophy of Chinese fortune cookies”.

Dylan wrote some of those lines himself, and had initiated the project, which was originally intended to be a TV drama. After he and Charles developed the idea, and HBO gave it the green light, Dylan apparently said: “I don’t want to do it any more — it’s too slapsticky”. Eventually, it was adapted for film. This suggests a deep ambivalence on Dylan’s part when it comes to film-making: hardly the recipe for success.

His appearances in documentaries are often more interesting. When the late Roger Ebert first saw DA Pennebaker’s 1968 documentary Don’t Look Back, he felt “betrayed”. The film chronicled Dylan’s 1965 British tour, during which he was booed and called Judas for playing an electric guitar, and it did not portray Bob in his most flattering light. As he wandered the UK with a cloud over his head, he was rude to journalists, offhand to hotel staff, indifferent to his fans, unfair to his former mentor Baez. Dylan, Ebert felt, came across as “immature, petty, vindictive, lacking a sense of humour, overly impressed with his own importance and not very bright”. But as the critic would later admit, he and others reacted so violently to perceived failings in Dylan because they expected so very much from him.

A more balanced picture emerged in Martin Scorsese’s 2005 film No Direction Home, which focused on the period between Bob’s arrival in New York in 1961, and his legendary motorbike crash in 1966. After making his name in the Greenwich Village folk scene, the young man from smalltown Minnesota had become the spokesperson for his generation. But he just wanted to make music, and time and again would spikily resist all attempts to define and pigeonhole him. The folk movement, the protest movement, the anti-war movement: all would be quietly discarded in favour of, well, art.

In 2019, Scorsese released another Dylan documentary, Rolling Thunder Revue, which was masterfully constructed using outtakes using outtakes from Renaldo & Clara. At one point in the film, Joni Mitchell performs a mesmerising version of a song she’s just written, Coyote. And as Dylan watches, you can see admiration cross his face but also envy, for Joni’s beauty, and the ease and freedom of her talent. Not a god then; just a man.