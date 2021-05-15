| 7.4°C Dublin

Bob Dylan in the movies: The highs and lows of a reluctant actor

Simultaneously attracted and repelled by film-making, the great man reserved his finest performances for documentaries

Bob Dylan in a scene from the film Pat Garrett &amp; Billy The Kid Expand

Paul Whitington

In 1965, as he slowly discarded folk conventions in favour of a more edgy and sarcastic bluesy rock style, Bob Dylan released a single called Subterranean Homesick Blues. The song was angry, confrontational and accompanied by something ahead of its time: a music video.

Filmed in an alley beside London’s Savoy Hotel, the short clip by DA Pennebaker featured a po-faced Dylan holding up boards carrying messages that sometimes complemented but often contradicted the lyrics of his song. It was simple but effective, and revealed a surprising new side to Bob: his interest in acting.

