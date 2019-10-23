Blake Lively wishes husband Ryan Reynolds happy birthday

Blake Lively wished husband Ryan Reynolds a happy 43rd birthday – by sharing a picture of her finger up his nose.

The Gossip Girl actress, who married Reynolds in 2012, shared the snap with her 25 million Instagram followers, writing in the caption: “I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds.”

It is not the first time Lively has marked Reynolds’ birthday with a humorous social media post.

For the Canadian-American actor’s 41st birthday, she shared a picture of Reynolds with fellow star Ryan Gosling – cropping most of her husband’s face from the image.

She captioned that post: “Happy birthday baby.”

The Hollywood couple, who met on the set of 2011 superhero film Green Lantern, tied the knot in 2012.

Earlier this month, Deadpool star Reynolds confirmed they had welcomed their third child together, a daughter.

Reynolds and Lively, 32, were already parents to daughters James, four, and Inez, three.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

Lively announced she was expecting in May while supporting Reynolds at the New York premiere of his film Detective Pikachu.

Reynolds was married to actress Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011.

PA Media