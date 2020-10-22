Blake Lively pokes fun at first-time US voter Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively poked fun at Canadian-born husband Ryan Reynolds after he voted in a US presidential election for the first time (Dennis Van Tine/PA)

Blake Lively poked fun at Canadian-born husband Ryan Reynolds after he voted in a US presidential election for the first time.

The Hollywood couple celebrated filling in their ballots with posts on Instagram, encouraging others to also take part in the election.

Reynolds, who was born in Vancouver before becoming a naturalised US citizen in 2018, posted a picture of him and Lively together holding their ballots.

He wrote: “This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud.”

Reynolds, 43, added the hashtag #VoteEarly.

Lively, 33, shared the same picture – though drew some shoes onto her bare feet – alongside a typically amusing caption.

She said: “It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend.”

The Gossip Girl actress also acknowledged her lack of footwear. She posted another picture of her drawn-on shoes and wrote: “@louboutinworld are you hiring?

“Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail. Impressive resume upon request.”

The US election is scheduled for November 3.

