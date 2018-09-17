Entertainment Movies

Monday 17 September 2018

Blake Lively is pretty in pink at A Simple Favour premiere

The film is about a blogger investigating the disappearance of her friend.

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Blake Lively showed off her famous sense of style as she arrived at the premiere of her new film A Simple Favour in a chic trouser suit.

The fashion-forward actress, 31, was the picture of elegance in the pale pink trousers and jacket, which she wore with a waistcoat and a white tie.

She wore her hair in loose waves over her shoulders.

Lively’s co-star Anna Kendrick, 33, looked stunning in a white top and a short black skirt with unusual detailing around the hem.

The stylish stars were joined on the red carpet by the film’s director Paul Feig.

A Simple Favour follows a blogger looking into the disappearance of her mysterious best friend.

