Blade Runner fans point out classic film is no longer set in the future

Fans of Ridley Scott’s 1980s sci-fi movie Blade Runner have branded November Blade Runner Month as it was pointed out the film is no longer set in the future.

The original film, starring Harrison Ford and Sean Young, was released in 1982 and set in Los Angeles in November 2019, meaning that the movie is no longer as futuristic as it looks.

A fan of the film tweeted out a short clip, commenting: “Blade Runner has officially become a movie set in modern day.”

In the dystopian movie, characters dress in futuristic outfits with dramatic make-up, leading fans to suggest that everybody should dress in costume throughout November.

Its now November, so we have to dress like everyone in Blade Runner now. — Daniel (@tilibro_) November 1, 2019

Many fans have pointed out that the sci-fi gadgets and technology on show in the film are much more exciting than the ones in the real November 2019.

One Twitter user said: “Where’s my airship?”

In my opinion, #BladeRunner is the best #syfy movie of all time! Timing in the film is November 2019. Where's my airship? 😀 pic.twitter.com/yPIEpAdCWz — Rocky Karlage (@rockyohio) November 2, 2019

A social media user described the film as “optimistic”, claiming that the real Los Angeles ought to have “abundant rain” and “noodle stands on every corner” as in the movie.

The most unrealistically optimistic things about Blade Runner, in light of real November 2019:



- the capability to nope oneself clear off the planet

- apparent housing oversupply

- noodle stands on every corner

- resurgence of noir era fashion

- abundant rain in LA — Meredith Rose FROM THE DEAD 🧟‍♀️ (@M_F_Rose) November 1, 2019

Screenwriter Oliver Warden quoted the film on Twitter, saying: “I’ve waited 37 years to tweet this. ‘Like tears in rain’. I made it!”

I’ve waited 37 years to tweet this. “Like tears in rain”. I made it! #BladeRunner pic.twitter.com/fwY0go7JkO — Oliver Warden (@oliver_warden) November 1, 2019

Blade Runner is loosely based on Philip K Dick’s 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep, and features synthetic humans known as replicants who were bio-engineered to work on off-world colonies.

The sequel to the film, Blade Runner 2049, was released in 2017 and stars Harrison Ford reprising his role from the original, as well as Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto.

PA Media