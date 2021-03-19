Black Panther’s Letitia Wright and The Crown’s Josh O’Connor to star in a new Irish film about Direct Provision

Black Panther’s Letitia Wright is to star in a new film. Photo by: Ian West/PA

Black Panther star Letitia Wright is set to play play a young Nigerian woman living in direct provision in Ireland.

The UK actress will feature alongside The Crown’s Josh O’Connor in the movie titled Provision.

The anticipated Indie-flick comes from Irish writer-director Frank Berry - who is known for showcasing the prison system in Ireland in his 2017 feature Michael Inside.

Shooting for the film is reported to begin this April in Ireland, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Provision will tell the story of Ishtar Deresse, a young African woman who has fled from persecution from criminals in her home country.

She has drug debts from her deceased brother so she spends over two years in Ireland’s asylum system.

Viewers will be brought through Ishtar’s life in the direct provision system as she stays at various over-crowded centres with the constant threat of deportation.

After seeing a family she shares a room with being deported, Ishtar sparks a friendship with a new security guard Conor - played by Josh O’Connor, who is best known for portraying Prince Charles in The Crown.

Conor feels bad for being involved with the deportation of the family and allows Ishtar to use the kitchen to cook her own food at night.

Their friendship flourishes, but a future together seems impossible as Ishtar battles the direct provision system used to accommodate asylum seekers in Ireland while they await an official decision on their status, sometimes for years.

Online Editors