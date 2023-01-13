Black Panther: Wakanda Forever leads nominations at 54th NAACP Image awards

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dominated the nominations for the 54th annual NAACP Image awards, picking up 12 total nods.

The blockbuster Marvel sequel received the nomination for outstanding motion picture, outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture as well as several more in acting categories.

The film’s star Leititia Wright received a nomination for outstanding actress in a motion picture for her portrayal of Shuri, sister of King T’Challa, who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

Expand Close Letitia Wright attending the European premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Suzan Moore/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Letitia Wright attending the European premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Suzan Moore/PA)

In the male category Daniel Kaluuya received a nod for his part in Jordan Peele’s Nope, and John Boyega also received a nomination for best supporting actor in a motion picture.

Boyega appears in The Woman King alongside fellow British star Lashana Lynch – who also earned a nomination in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category.

In the television categories, popular US comedy Abbott Elementary led the field with nine total nominations – with creator Quinta Brunson also nominated for entertainer of the year.

Netflix’s regency-era drama Bridgerton also received a nomination for outstanding drama series.

Expand Close Daniel Kaluuya received a nod for best actor in a motion picture for his part in Jordan Peele’s Nope (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Daniel Kaluuya received a nod for best actor in a motion picture for his part in Jordan Peele’s Nope (Ian West/PA)

Beyonce and rapper Kendrick Lamar tied for the most nominations in the music recording categories, with five apiece.

“This year’s nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and diverse experiences that have resonated with many in our community, and we’re proud to recognize their outstanding achievements and performances,” said Derrick Johnson, president and chief executive of the NAACP.

The 54th annual NAACP Image awards will take place on February 25 at 1am UK time.

The show will be in front of an audience for the first time in three years.