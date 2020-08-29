Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies after four-year battle with cancer

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer, his family said in a statement (Ian West/PA)

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer, his family said in a statement.

The Hollywood star died at home with his wife and family by his side, the statement said.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” it added.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

The family added: “The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks you to continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

