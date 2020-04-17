Billy Zane shows fans snap of Leonardo DiCaprio enjoying downtime on Titanic set

Billy Zane has shown fans a snap he took of then co-star Leonardo DiCaprio between scenes in Titanic.

US actor Zane played Cal Hockley in the blockbuster 1997 film, starring DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles.

Zane wrote on Instagram: “I missed the anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic… Probably a good thing.

“I leave you with this more pleasant reminder.

“I shot this… of our young hero on one of the bow set pieces while we poked around the stages between scenes.

“Ah, the hope and promise of the future. This is unsinkable.

“Let’s all just dream us out of this with the lovely and kind Leonardo DiCaprio shall we? And inhale..2,3,4, and the exhale 2,3,4, Land ho!”

The luxury passenger liner sank on April 15 1912, during its maiden voyage, from Southampton to New York.

