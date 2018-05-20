On Chesil Beach star Billy Howle says he is fed-up of being asked where he went to school at auditions.

Billy Howle: Being asked about schooling gets my back up

Privately-educated British actors are enjoying big success in Hollywood.

Howle, who stars alongside Saoirse Ronan in the film adaptation of Ian McEwan’s novella On Chesil Beach, told the Observer: “It’s something that still bugs me about acting. “The number of auditions I go to where they ask where I went to secondary school, it’s crazy.

Based upon Ian McEwan’s acclaimed novel, comes the moving #OnChesilBeach, starring Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle. 💔 See it in cinemas Friday. pic.twitter.com/9a8L3sDL7P — Lionsgate UK (@LionsgateUK) May 16, 2018 “That really gets my back up. Just because you went to Eton, it doesn’t make you a better actor.” Howle, who grew up mostly in Scarborough, said his own experience of school was not a happy one.

“I just couldn’t see how most of the stuff they taught us could be applied to anything, so I spent most of the time challenging the teachers,” he said. Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne, Dominic West and Damian Lewis are among the privately-educated actors to have made it in Hollywood.

