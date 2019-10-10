Billie Piper and Chris Evans cross paths at Rare Beasts premiere

Billie Piper and her ex-husband Chris Evans have crossed paths at the star-studded premiere of Rare Beasts.

Billie Piper and her ex-husband Chris Evans have crossed paths at the star-studded premiere of Rare Beasts.

The former Doctor Who star, 37, arrived at the Curzon Mayfair cinema in London wearing a lacy black dress that featured circular decorative panels and a swirling pattern.

The Olivier Award-winning stage actress tied her blonde hair back and complemented the outfit with black high heels, pink lipstick and silver earrings.

Billie Piper at the premiere of Rare Beasts (David Parry/PA)

Piper and Evans married in Las Vegas in 2001, after six months of dating, when she was 18 and he was 35.

They divorced in 2007 but remain close friends.

Virgin Radio DJ Evans attended with his wife Natasha Shishmanian. They married in 2007, and welcomed twins in September last year.

Billie Piper poses on the red carpet (David Parry/PA)

He opted for a low-key combination of heavy black coat, yellow hooded sweatshirt and tiger-print sunglasses.

Shishmanian wore a woollen salmon jumper and red jeans, completing the look with a matching tiger-print belt.

British starlet and Yesterday star Lily James, 30, also appears in Rare Beasts alongside Piper.

Chris Evans and Natasha Shishmanian on the red carpet (David Parry/PA)

James, who plays Cressida, opted for a black and yellow floral dress.

The brunette, who starred in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, tied her hair up in a bun and completed the look with strappy sandals.

Rare Beasts is written and directed by Piper, who also stars as Mandy.

Lily James attends the premiere at the Curzon Mayfair (David Parry/PA)

Its cast also includes David Thewlis, Leo Bill, Kerry Fox and Toby Woolf.

January this year saw Piper welcome her first child with ex-Tribes rocker Johnny Lloyd, a daughter named Tallulah.

